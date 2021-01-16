Video
115 landless families to get houses in Magura

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

MAGURA, Jan 15: A total of 115 distressed, homeless and landless families of the district are going to get brick-built houses in the first phase as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
These houses have been constructed at the special initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Prime Minister will hand over the houses to landless and homeless families through a virtual meeting on January 20, district administration sources said.
Of the houses, 15 are in Sadar upazila, 50 in Shalikha upazila, 20 in Sreepur upazila and 30 in Mohammadpur upazila, according to district administration sources.
The upazila administrations have implemented the construction work of the house, under the supervision of the district administration.
As per the special initiative of the Prime Minister, these houses have been constructed in different areas of four upazilas of the district by allocating government khas land for the landless and homeless as per the 'Housing Policy' 2020.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Ashraful Alam said it was a special initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to provide land and houses to landless and homeless families on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
These houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries after the inauguration of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on January 20.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the distribution of land and houses to 60,000 landless and homeless families across the country, including 115 houses in Magura district, through a virtual meeting, the DC added.


