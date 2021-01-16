Video
BSF kills one at Lalmonirhat border

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

LALMONIRHAT, Jan 15: A Bangladeshi man has been shot dead by the Indian
Border Security Force (BSF) along the Bangladesh-India border in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam, 30, son of Joynul Haque of Jhalangi in Srirampur union.
Humayun Kabir, brother-in-law of the deceased, has filed a murder case with Patgram police station accusing unidentified individual, confirmed Sumon Kumar Mohant, officer-in-charge (OC), Patgram police station.
According to local sources, Abul Kalam with four to five others went to fetch cows from Indian cattle traders near sub pillar 6-7 of main pillar 848 at Jhalangi border around 4:30am on Friday.
Spotted, a patrol team of Indian Kochbihar 140 BSF Battalion shot at the cattle rustlers, leaving Abul Kalam with critical injures. He was rescued by his companions but died on the way to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.
Patgram police recovered Kalam's body and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Border Guard Bangladesh (Rangpur BGB 61) Battalion Commander Lt Col Mozammel Haque confirmed and said that a strong protest letter has been sent to the BSF over the death of Abul Kalam. "A flag meeting will be held on this issue soon."
In the last 35 days, three Bangladeshi men including Abul Kalam were shot dead by BSF in Srirampur union.
On December 16, a young man identified as Jahidul Islam, 22, was shot dead by BSF, when a group of Bangladeshi cattle smugglers crossed the border with the help of another group of Indian cattle traders.
On December 10, another man named Abu Taleb, 32, was seriously injured in a BSF shooting at the border of the same union. He died two days later while undergoing treatment in Rangpur.


