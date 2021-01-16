Video
13 C-19 deaths, 762 infections in 24 hours

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 13 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the death toll from the virus to 7,862, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 762 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 526,485.
Besides, 718 patients
were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 471,123,
 A total of 13,678 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,431,792 samples have been tested in the country so far.
Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 5.57 per cent tested positive.
Among the 13 deaths of Friday, nine are male while four female, the press release said, adding one is in his 40s, two are in their 30s, two in their 50s while eight are above 60 years.
According to the division-wise data, 10 deaths took place in Dhaka division and rest died in other divisions.
Among the total 7,862 deaths, 4,355 deaths occurred in Dhaka Division, 1,441 in Chattogram, 450 in Rajshahi, 542 in Khulna, 240 in Barishal, 300 in Sylhet, 351 in Rangpur and 183 in Mymensingh divisions.
The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.
Some, 2,004,507 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 93,620,077 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.


