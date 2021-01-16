Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Manzoor murder charges against  Ershad dropped

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The police have submitted a supplementary charge-sheet against three people in Maj Gen Abul Manzoor murder case, dropping names of former military ruler HM Ershad and another dead suspect.
Investigator Kutub Uddin, a superintendent of police at their Criminal Investigation Department or CID, presented the charge-sheet at the court of Dhaka's First Additional District and Sessions Judge Dilara Alo Chandana on Jan 12.
Besides Ershad, the other dead accused whose name was dropped from the charge-sheet is Maj Gen Abdul Latif, the court's clerk Noor Mohammad Khan said on Friday.
The three named in the charge-sheet are Maj Kazi Emdadul Haque, Lt Col Mostofa Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan and Lt Col Shamsur Rahman Shamser, all retired army officers.
The judge set Jan 25 for the hearing on the charge-sheet, clerk Noor said.
Bangladesh's first military strongman Ziaur Rahman was killed in an attempted coup in Chattogram in 1981. Manzoor was the General Officer Commanding of the 24th Infantry Division in Chattogram at the time.
Police arrested Manzoor after Zia's assassination. The freedom fighter general was shot dead after he was taken to Chattogram Cantonment from police custody.
Ershad subsequently grabbed power before being deposed in 1990 following a movement. He died in July 2019. Manzoor's brother Abul Mansur Ahmed started a case with Panchlaish Police Station in 1995.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden pledges ‘new chapter’ but Trump impeachment trial looms
BSF kills one at Lalmonirhat border
Country teeming with teen gangs
13 C-19 deaths, 762 infections in 24 hours
Manzoor murder charges against  Ershad dropped
Two with alleged links to human trafficking held
Telcos get 45 lakh new subscribers in new year
Two die, dozens of others hurt in pre-polls violence  


Latest News
Biden Twitter account 'starts from zero' with no Trump followers
Bangladesh mourns Indonesia earthquake deaths
England cricket team hotel hit by coronavirus cases
France says pharma giant Sanofi could make rivals’ Covid vaccines
Indian teenage boy forced to have sex change, raped for years
Rooney ends career to become Derby manager
A section of people joining AL to use it as safe shelter: Hasan Mahmud
Taliban kill 9 Afghan security personnel
Factory renovation delays EU's Pfizer vaccine deliveries
Dutch government resigns over child welfare scandal
Most Read News
Bangladesh - Pakistan bilateral ties gets a boost
DSEC polls: President candidate dies before election day
Closure of educational institutions extended till Jan 30
Indonesia quake death toll rises to 35
AL leader, nephew hacked in Rajshahi pre-polls violence
Signs: Misread and misinterpreted
Responsible parenting a prequisite for children’s proper education
Fire destroys 500 shanties in Rohingya camp
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
Elderly man killed, three injured in elephant attack
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft