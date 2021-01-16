Telcos get 45 lakh new subscribers in new year

The country's telecommunications operators have logged 45 lakh new subscribers in the recent months despite onslaught of coronavirus.

The total number of mobile SIM users, regardless of the operator, crossed 17.013 crore in December last year, with the latest addition, says the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) .

According to the BTRC, Bangladesh had 16.55 crore mobile SIM subscribers till December of 2019.

At the same time, 86 lakh internet subscribers were received by telecom operators in the period of 12 months from December 2019.

With the most recent rise, the country's total number of mobile internet users stood at 10.2 crore.

Grameenphone has succeeded in retaining the top spot in terms of subscribers. The telecom operator now has 7.90 crore subscribers.

The number was 7.64 crore in the same month of the previous year, 20.5 lakh less from the current number. Robi turned out to be the second with 5.9 crore mobile SIM subscribers in December last year, 18 lakh higher from that of the previous corresponding month.

Third-placed Banglalink had 3,52 crore subscribers in December last year.

Besides, others operators the number of Teletalk SIM users stook at 40 lakh.







