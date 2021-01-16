Two die, dozens of others hurt in pre-polls violence  

Two persons were killed and dozens of others injured in pre-poll violence in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Shariatpur and Jhenidah till Friday.

The second phase of elections to country's 60 municipalities will be held on today.

Our staff correspondent from Chattogram added that an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), received stab injuries during election campaign in Chattogram, died at a hospital early morning on Friday.

Deceased Ashiqur Rahman Rohit (22) was a student of Omargani MES College in the port city.

Family sources said Rohit took part in the election campaign for Awami League-backed Chattogram City Corporation mayoral candidate Rezaul Karim on January 8.

He came under attack the same day while returning home from the election campaign.

Miscreants intercepted Rohit in city's Dewanbazar area and stabbed him, leaving Rohit critically injured.

Meanwhile, police said Rohit was killed over previous enmity due to his anti-drug role.

Our Jhenidah correspondent added that a case had been filed over the death of the brother of a councillor candidate in Wednesday's clash ahead of Jhenidah's Shailakupa Pourasava elections.

Shawkat Hossain, councillor candidate of the Ward No.8, filed the case with Shailakupa police on Thursday night accusing 20 people. Meanwhile, police detained main accused Bappi.

Two factions of Awami League clashed in Shailakupa upazila on Wednesday night, leaving Shawkat's younger brother Liakat Hossain dead.

Our Rajshahi Correspondent added, Awami League leader and his nephew had been hacked allegedly by their political rivals over election to Arani Pourasava in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi.

Injured Bazlur Rahman (45) General Secretary of Noornagar Ward Awami League and his nephew Arif Hossain (30) were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). Later Arif was shifted to the ICU of the hospital. Bazlur and Arif are supporters of AL-backed mayoral candidate Shahiduzzaman.

Bazlur alleged that AL rebel candidate and incumbent Municipality mayor Muktar Ali's supporters led by his son Raju attacked them on Thursday night when they were returning home.

They hacked Bazlur and Arif with a Chinese axe, dagger and machete, leaving them critically injured.

Bagha police OC Nazrul Islam confirmed the matter. He said receiving verbal complaint, police rushed to the houses of the attackers, but none was found there.

Our Shariatpur Correspondent reported that at least ten people, including the wife of an independent mayor candidate and a journalist, were injured in a clash between supporters of ruling Awami League mayor candidate and rebel candidate during the election campaign of Bhedarganj Municipality election campaign at Shariatpur's East Gaydda on Friday.

The injured were identified as Afrin Mitu, wife of independent mayor candidate Abul Bashar Chokdar, their supporters Hannan Munshi, Faysal Sarder, Shamim Chokdar, Nasima, Pakhi, Rezia, Sultana and Nasrin.

Other than this, Abu Raihan Arnab, a reporter of an online news portal, was also injured while filming the attack.

ABM Rashidul Bari, officer-in-charge of Bhedarganj Police Station said they would take legal steps if any complaint was lodged in this regard.









