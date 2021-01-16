60 municipalities go to polls today

As many as 60 municipalities across the country are going to its second phase of polls today amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Election Commission (EC) primarily declared the schedules for holding polls in sixty-one municipalities.

But, the poll in Sayedpur municipality under Nilphamari district has been postponed.

EC Joint Secretary Asaduzzaman said, "The EC imposed embargo on Sayedpur municipality polls due to the death of a mayoral candidate of the municipality."

In the second phase, the voting will take place in 60 municipalities from 8:00am to 4:00pm. Of them, the polling will be held under Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) system in 28 municipalities and the rest with ballot papers.

To hold free, fair and neutral polls adequate member of law enforcers and magistrates have been deployed in all municipalities across the country, said the EC official.

The members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police and ansars have also been deployed in the areas other than the polls centers. Even the mobile striking forces will also patrol the polls centers.

According to the EC, restrictions have been imposed on vehicles movement in the electoral areas under the municipality areas.

A total of 221 mayoral candidates, 745 councilors for reserved seats and 2,320 councilors are also battling in the general seats under the municipality polls.

The total voters in the sixty-one municipalities are 22 lakh 40 thousands and 226-where 11 lakh 8 thousand 431 are male and 11 lakh 31 thousand 831 are female voters. The total registered polling centers are 1,080.

The municipalities are Swandip in Chattogram, Kazipur, Belkuchi, Ullapara, Sadar and Rayganj in Sirajganj, Mohonganj, Kendua in Netrokona, Kushtia Sadar, Kumarkhali, Bheramara and Mirpur, Kulaura and Komolganj in Maulvibazar, Tarabo in Narayanganj, Shariatpur Sadar, Nageshwari in Kurigram, Sundarganj and Sadar in Gaibandha, Sadar, Birampur and Birganj in Dinajpur, Nozipur in Naogaon, Bhangura, Faridpur, Santhia, Ishwardi and Sujanagar in Pabna, Arani, Bhabaniganj, Kakanhat in Rajshahi, Sunamganj Sadar, Chatak and Jagannathpur in Sunamganj, Madabpur and Nabiganj in Habiganj, Boalmari in Faridpur, Phulbaria and Muktagacha in Mymensingh, Magura Sadar, Savar in Dhaka, Naldanga, Gurudashpur and Gopalpur in Natore, Sherpur, Sariakandhi and Santahar in Bogura, Pirojpur Sadar, Gangni in Meherpur, Sailakupa in Jenaidah, Khagrachari Sadar, Lama in Bandarban, Dhanbari in Tangail, Chandina in Cumilla, Dhaganbhuiyan in Feni, Kishorganj Sadar and Kuliarchar in Kishorganj, Monohardi in Narshingdi, Basurhat in Noakhali and Mongla in Bagerhat. The country has a total of 329 municipalities. In the first phase polls were held in 24 municipalities on December 28.

