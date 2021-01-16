Closure of edn institutions extended till Jan 30

The closure of all educational institutions across the country has been extended again until January 30 due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Qawmi madrasas will be exempted from this directive.

The Ministry of Education issued a letter in this regard on Friday, said a press release.

The government announced the closure of the educational institutions on March 17 following the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The shutdown period has since been extended on several occasions, most recently until January 16.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education held an online meeting in this regard and decided to extend the ongoing shutdown of all educational institutions, considering the opinion of the Ministry of Health on the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has prepared a syllabus for giving assignments to students.

The rampant epidemic also resulted in the cancellation of the HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for Apr 1.

The government has also scrapped PEC exams for the fifth graders, and JSC and JDC exams for the eighth graders along with the annual exams for students of Class VI to Class X.









