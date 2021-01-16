Repair work of Salehpur Bridge begins



People walks over one part of Salehpur Bridge adjacent to Aminbazar in Savar as it was closed for vehicular movement and (Inset) the cracks developed in the bridge. The photo was taken on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Executive Engineer Mohmammed Shamim Al Mamun of Roads and Highways Department (Dhaka Division) said they have started repairing one side of the bridge after the officials detected cracks on a girder on the bridge on Thursday morning.

"We will try our best to complete the repair work as soon as possible but such work takes more time," he said.

Al Mamun said the bridge is vulnerable because of the cracks on the girder constructed in the 1970s.

It might take three weeks to repair the girder and reopen the lanes to traffic, he said.

Cracks were detected in a part of Salehpur Bridge on Wednesday. The risky lane of the bridge has been closed by declaring it risky

immediately after inspection of the site. As a result, nagging traffic congestion has been created on both sides of the bridge.

Although the lane was closed around 1:00pm on Wednesday, the other lane of the bridge has been kept open. As, it is one of the busiest highways of the country so severe traffic congestion created there for the third day on Friday but the tailback continues.

Dhaka Roads and Highways Department Sub-Divisional Engineer Maruf Hasan said, "On Dhaka-Aricha Highway from Savar to Dhaka, several cracks appeared in the girder of the old part of the bridge, which was originally built in the 70's. That is risky for traffic.

"I think it will be possible to restore the lane of the bridge very quickly after carrying out repairing works.







