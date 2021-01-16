Video
Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:48 AM
Home City News

Journalist Hilali Wadud Chy dies

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Senior sub-editor of Daily Bhorer Kagoj Hilali Wadud Chowdhury died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in the capital on Friday morning.
He was a presidential candidate in the upcoming Dhaka Sub-Editors Council (DSEC) election, felt severe chest pain while leaving his Khilgaon home for the National Press Club (JPC) to attend the annual general meeting of the DSEC.
At that time, Chowdhury was immediately taken to Malibagh Khidmah Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the sources added.
He is survived by his wife, only daughter Samara Hilali, mother, brother and a host of other relatives.
The first namaz-e-janaza of Hilali was held at his workplace Bhorer Kagoj Bhaban while the second namaz-e-janaza was held at the National Press Club around 2:30pm.
He will be buried at his village home in Domar of Nilphamari district.
Due to Hilali's death, The Dhaka Sub-Editors Council election scheduled to be held on Saturday has been postponed to January 24, the council's executive member Abdul Adud, said.
President of the National Press Club Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Elias Khan and President of the Dhaka Sub-Editors Council Zakir Hossain Emon and its General Secretary Muktadir Anik have expressed their condolences over the demise of Hilali Wadud Chowdhury.


