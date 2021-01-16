BNPâ€™s politics over vaccines will go in vain: Hasan

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 15: Criticizing the politics of BNP, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said this party now wants to do politics over coronavirus vaccines, but their expectations won't be fulfilled.

"BNP intended to make agitation over the pandemic situation… unfortunately they have failed and now they want to move with vaccines, but their efforts will go in vain," he said while addressing as the chief guest the Bangabandu festival at Ramu here on Thursday night.

He said, "The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made all-out arrangements to bring necessary vaccines of the COVID-19 for the people."

After outbreak of the pandemic, BNP had designed to make agitation capitalizing on the pandemic issue as they had an expectation that thousands of people would die in starvation, the Information Minister said, adding that their 'ill motive' ultimately did not succeeded.

"Not a single person died in starvation because of the time-befitting initiatives taken by the government led by Sheikh Hasina," he told the 4th day programme of the festival held on Ramu Khijari high school premises.

Chaired by valiant freedom fighter Nurul Haq, the festival was also attended by Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan and local lawmaker Saimum Sarwar Komol as the special guests.

Dr Hasan said, "BNP is now speaking out on vaccines as they first disseminated the propaganda that the government will not be able to make vaccines available in the country. But their allegation has been proved wrong." -BSS







