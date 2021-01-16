Video
Razzaque for exporting agro products to Germany

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque has underscored the need for exporting high-value crops, such as fruits, vegetables and herbs, to Germany and other EU countries.
"Bangladesh produces a huge variety of agricultural products. There are enormous potentials for exporting high-value crops such as fruits, vegetables and herbs to Germany and other EU countries," he said.
The minister said this while speaking as the guest of honour at a virtual event on "Bangladesh: Opportunities for export and trade of agro-products: Quality and certification" on Thursday, said a press release on Friday.
Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin, Germany and German Agribusiness Alliance jointly arranged the virtual conference.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Agriculture Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam, Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, German Agribusiness Alliance Dr Jens Oeding, Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy in Dhaka Constanza Zaehringer, Chief Executive Officer or President GLOBALG.A.P Dr Kristian Möller, Vice President of the Bangladesh Agro-Processors' Association (BAPA) Syed Md. Shoaib Hasan and President of the Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables and Allied Products Exporters Association (BFVAPEA) SM Jahangir Hossain, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
Commercial Counsellor of the Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin Md Saiful Islam and Director of the German Busines Alliance Alina Gumpert moderated the event.
Razzaque said due to the highest importance of the government to agricultural development, Bangladesh has achieved food self-sufficiency.
Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan expressed his confidence about the quality of Bangladeshi agro-products, especially fruits such as mango and pineapple.    -BSS


