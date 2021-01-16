Video
22,909 recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 15: With recoveries of 45 more COVID-19 patients yesterday, the number of total cured patients from the lethal disease in the division now reached 22,909, said an official report.
A total of 2,908 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, it said.
Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of health, on Friday said the death toll from the virus rose to 379 including 236 in Bogura and 54 in Rajshahi with no fatality reported for the third consecutive day on Friday.


