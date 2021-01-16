England cricket team hotel hit by coronavirus cases

COLOMBO, JAN 15: The England cricket team were hit by a new coronavirus scare Friday as two staff members tested positive and were hospitalised, officials said.

Epidemiologist Venura Singarachchi told AFP the two kitchen staff at the Light House hotel in the Sri Lankan city of Galle were tested after they showed symptoms.

England are playing two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle. Despite strict efforts to enforce a bio-secure bubble, they have already seen all-rounder Moeen Ali test positive since arriving in the South Asian nation.

Singarachchi said the two hotel staff had been sent to a treatment centre. "We are now trying to trace their contacts," he added.

The England cricket board said they were not worried about the infections.

"Our protocols have been excellent and we continue to be vigilant," spokesman Danny Reuben told AFP. -AFP











