Boucher wants Kallis back in South African coaching set-up

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

JOHANNESBURG, JAN 15: South African head coach Mark Boucher said on Thursday that he wanted Jacques Kallis, his long-time friend and former batting star, back in his coaching set-up.
Boucher was speaking on the eve of South Africa's departure for Pakistan, where they will play two Test matches, starting in Karachi on January 26.
Kallis, South Africa's leading all-time Test run-scorer, is currently in Sri Lanka as a batting consultant with the England team on a short-term contract.
But Boucher said Kallis "is on my radar" to return in a consultancy role ahead of a planned but unconfirmed Test series against Australia starting in mid-February.
Kallis took on the England job after Kugandrie Govender, then the acting chief executive of Cricket South Africa, said in September that the organisation would no longer hire white consultants. Kallis was a batting consultant for South Africa in their home series against England in 2019/20.
Govender later said exceptions could be made if white consultants had unique skills - and she has since been suspended by CSA's interim board in the wake of an upheaval during which the entire previous board resigned.
Judith February, a member of the interim board, signalled a change of policy earlier this month when she said CSA's accelerated racial transformation policy had been put on ice.
Boucher said he had not spoken to anyone from CSA on the transformation issue but said the original decision to block white consultants was "a bit of a pill to swallow".    -AFP


