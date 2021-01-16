Windies pacer Roach keen to do well against 'mentally tough' Bangladesh

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach termed Bangladesh a 'mentally tough' team and 'extremely solid' in home condition but still believes if they can execute their plan well, they can win the series.

"Yes obviously, I am confident about our chance to win," Roach said here today. "In Bangladesh, it's always difficult for fast bowlers to get wickets. I think once you plan well and if I can execute my plans… I am looking forward to doing well here as well. We are here to win because it's very important to win."

Roach made his debut against Bangladesh in 2009, when West Indies fast choice players skipped the home series due to the financial spat with the board.

Like 2021 when West Indies was forced to field a second string side in Bangladesh tour due to first choice players' decision to pull out of the tour following Covid-19 fear, they did the same in 2009 also, fielding an inexperienced side that was whitewashed at the hands of Bangladesh in both Test and ODI series.

However Roach was the one who survived and managed to cement his place at best XI and since then he is quite successful against Bangladesh, picking 33 wickets in eight Test matches that he has played against them.

Roach wants to keep up the success, specially when no one is keen to bet for this West Indies side.

"It's more attacking at the field… you try to bowl straighter because there is not much bounce in the pitches. Bowl in good area, attack as much as possible and set-up a pretty good field," he said.

Knowing that nothing will be easier against Bangladesh, he said he is ready to take the challenge.

"They are a pretty good side like Tamim Iqbal, is there Shakib is back and Mushfiqur is there and there is also Mahmudullah. They always give a good fight because they are mentally very tough team and they train very hard to do well," he remarked.

Roach believes the spinners also have to do their job well along the pace trio of himself, Alzarri Joseph and Shannon Gabriel.

"Yes obviously we have a job to do-me and Shannon and Alzarri, spinners obviously will probably do the bulk of the work," said Roach.

"I think what we do is we what we are best at and that is take the wickets and we help the team by bowling the opposition out and execute our plans better. We have been planning out and having conversation with the bowling coach and ourselves obviously, so we know what we want to do," he concluded. -BSS













