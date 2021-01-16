Video
Windies leggie Walsh to miss ODI series after testing Covid-19 positive

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

West Indies received a further setback after their leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr was tested positive for Covid-19 and was ruled out of the three-match ODI series, starting from January 20.
Following PCR tests administered on Wednesday, Walsh was found positive for the virus and will now undergo a period of self-isolation, Cricket West Indies (CWI) statement said.
"The Leeward Islands and West Indies leg-spinner, who is asymptomatic, first returned a negative test result on arrival into Bangladesh on the weekend, and then had a positive return on his test in Dhaka yesterday. This result was verified by a second positive test today," the statement said.
The West Indies touring squad has been in individual isolation since arriving in Bangladesh and so there has been no contact between squad members since arrival. In accordance with the established medical protocols, Walsh remained isolated from the West Indies squad and is now under the care and supervision of the Team Physician, Dr Praimanand Singh.
Walsh will remain in isolation until he returns two negative PCR test results and therefore is unavailable to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.
All other members of the West Indies touring squad returned second negative Covid-19 tests, after undergoing four tests within the last 11 days.    -BSS


