Mercury dips to 6.5 degrees in Naogaon

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The Meteorological Department has recorded the lowest temperature of the season so far in Naogaon's Badalgachhi as a mild cold wave continues to sweep over the country's northern regions.
The mercury dipped to 6.5 degrees Celsius in Badalgachhi on Friday morning. Meanwhile, in Dhaka, the lowest temperature was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius.
The cold snap that has gripped Rangpur, Tangail, Tangail Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Sreemangal, Rajshahi, Jashore Chuadanga, Pabna and Naogaon may persist for a few more days, according to meteorologist Omar Faruk.
"A mild to moderate cold wave will continue until Jan 18. The situation is expected to improve afterwards."
If the temperature is at or below 10 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that a cold wave is sweeping through. If the mercury lies between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, it indicates a mild cold wave. When the mercury drops below 6 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that an intense cold. The Met Office predicted a slight drop in the temperature across the country with dry and overcast conditions until Saturday morning.
River basins and other parts of the country are likely to experience moderate to dense fog.    -bdnews24.com



