Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:46 AM
EC rigging vote, doing business: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir on Friday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) was rigging votes and doing business simultaneously by using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in national and local elections.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remark at a press conference at his Kalibari, Thakurgaon residence on Friday.
Referring to the statements of 42 prominent citizens of the country BNP Secretary General said, "This election commission has become completely incompetent in conducting elections, they are misbehaving with opposition candidate and they are involved in corruption."
Terming EVM ineffective he said, "The Election Commission is doing a huge business with EVMs."


