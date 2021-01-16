Govt to extend support to EC for peaceful polls: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the government will extend all-out support to the Election Commission (EC) to hold the second phase municipality polls tomorrow in a peaceful and fair manner likewise the previous elections.

"The government will not interfere in the polls rather it will extend all-out support to the EC in holding it in a peaceful and fair manner," he said at a regular press conference at his official residence on parliament premises here.

He said voter turnout was more than 60 percent in the polls with EVM (electronic voting machine) system in the first phase municipality polls which is a very positive thing.

The AL general secretary said his party has already formed different committees and sub-committees at the centre and different organizational units. -BSS



















