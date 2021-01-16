Rape victims upset by lengthy process of trials

All the accused in 25 rape cases filed from 2012 to 2016 were granted bail between 24 hours and 15 days of arrest, although the offence is not bailable under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000.

Most of the accused have tried to influence the procedures in different ways, according to the Manusher Jonno Foundation.

The findings, based on case follow-ups done by its partner NGOs, were presented by MJF at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Seven NGOs conducted the follow-up research in Dhaka, Gazipur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Dinajpur, Kishoreganj, Netrakona, Sherpur, Jamalpur and Joypurhat.

Currently, 20 of the 25 accused are out on bail, three are in jail, while two are roaming free under the protection of influential locals.

In addition, investigation and charge sheet submissions were delayed as an overwhelming majority of these cases are still under trial and at the hearing stage, while charge sheets have been filed in 22 cases six months after the case was filed, according to the findings. In 20 of the 22 charge sheets, dates of hearings have been fixed some 8-23 times and the hearings were postponed due to non-appearance of most of the witnesses.

And, once the hearing has begun, it will have to be conducted every working day, but that is not being followed properly.

No progress has been noticed in two cases, no charge sheet has been filed in three cases, and documents of four cases were unavailable, MJF said.

It was also found that children and female victims are being blamed and mistreated in the judicial process by police and the defendant's attorneys.

Besides, even though adjudicating the crime of rape is uncompromising under the law, courts often compromise under circumstantial pressure.

Two differently abled women gave births to two children, but the fathers of these two children have not been identified yet and although the state is supposed to bear the responsibility of children born as a result of rape, that guideline too is not being implemented, MJF found.

According to MJF, even though the two-finger tests have been banned by the High Court, the process is still followed in remote areas. In addition, although rape cases are closely related to the age of the victim, medical reports do not accurately state the age and most district hospitals in the country do not have a system to determine the age of the victim.

In many cases, DNA testing is not done, while the accused sometimes influences the results of the test, according to MJF.

Senior lawyer Elina Khan said, "There is no 24-hour forensic lab in the country, which we need urgently."

Placing several recommendations, MJF demanded reforming rape laws, enacting witness protection laws, completing investigations and trials on time, and instituting strong monitoring of whether or not legal provisions are being properly observed and taking swift action against those responsible.

It also suggested amending relevant laws so that persons with language, hearing and intellectual disabilities can testify in rape cases.



















