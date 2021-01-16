Video
Saturday, 16 January, 2021
AL mayoral candidate for Narsingdi changed

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) has nominated Narsingdi city AL General Secretary Amzad Hossain Bachchu as mayoral candidate for the upcoming Narsingdi municipality polls.
The party's high command changed the candidacy on Thursday following a demand made by the grassroots level leaders and activists, sources said.
Earlier, Ashraf Hossain Sarkar, a charge-sheeted killer of former mayor and popular leader Lokman Hossain, got the nomination.
But, AL leaders and activists protested nomination of Ashraf Hossain Sarkar. Later, the leaders of Narsingdi district and municipality units sent a letter to AL President Sheikh Hasina and General Secretary Obaidul Quader in protest against the nomination of Ashraf.
They requested the party high command to cancel the nomination of Ashraf. Then AL nominated Bachchu in place of Ashraf.


