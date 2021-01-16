Court order to arrange female compartment in trains sought

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking its directive on the government to introduce separate compartment for female passengers in all train to ensure their security and privacy.

Supreme Court lawyer Azmal Hossain Khokon filed the writ petition on Wednesday on behalf of Supreme Court lawyer Mamtaz Parvin as public interest litigation seeking separate compartment for female passengers in all trains.

The secretaries of the railway and home ministries, director general of Bangladesh Railway and its general manager and inspector have been made respondent in the writ petition.

The petitioner prayed to the HC to issue a rule, asking the government to explain why their inaction to implement the provision for arranging separate compartment for female passengers in trains should not be declared illegal.

















