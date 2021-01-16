Dear Sir



We all have been experiencing a difficult time. No one has ever seen anything as devastating as Covid-19. It has put an end to normal life. An unprecedented stagnation has affected the whole world. From a marginal farmer to a millionaire businessman, everyone is subjected to this contagious disease. But till now students are the worst sufferers of this pandemic.



However, considering the social and economic condition of urban and rural students, we can say that not every student gets the same opportunity and material to continue studying online. So, the gap between urban and rural students is increasing day by day which is very ominous for our country. On the other hand, the prolonged shut down of all educational institutions has destroyed the flow of study and deteriorating the mental health of every student.



So, for the well-being of our country and its people, the government should take proper actions examining the overall condition of Covid-19. Finally, regarding the unbearable suffering of the students and the overall issue I am drawing the attention of concerned authorities to reopen the educational institutions at the earliest possible date.



Md Rashel Mia

Islamic University Bangladesh