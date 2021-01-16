Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Reopen the educational institutions

Letter To the Editor

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Dear Sir

We all have been experiencing a difficult time. No one has ever seen anything as devastating as Covid-19. It has put an end to normal life. An unprecedented stagnation has affected the whole world. From a marginal farmer to a millionaire businessman, everyone is subjected to this contagious disease. But till now students are the worst sufferers of this pandemic.

However, considering the social and economic condition of urban and rural students, we can say that not every student gets the same opportunity and material to continue studying online. So, the gap between urban and rural students is increasing day by day which is very ominous for our country. On the other hand, the prolonged shut down of all educational institutions has destroyed the flow of study and deteriorating the mental health of     every student.

So, for the well-being of our country and its people, the government should take proper actions examining the overall condition of Covid-19. Finally, regarding the unbearable suffering of the students and the overall issue I am drawing the attention of concerned authorities to reopen the educational institutions at the earliest possible date.   

Md Rashel Mia
Islamic University Bangladesh



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reopen the educational institutions
Time to revisit the concept of human trafficking
Prioritizing economic growth and environmental sustainability equally
Future of Trumpism in the post-riot US
Why the UK sees Turkey as a crucial post-Brexit ally
Address the teenage gangs
Migrant workers need to be focused
Can middle income group scuffle with Covid-19?


Latest News
Biden Twitter account 'starts from zero' with no Trump followers
Bangladesh mourns Indonesia earthquake deaths
England cricket team hotel hit by coronavirus cases
France says pharma giant Sanofi could make rivals’ Covid vaccines
Indian teenage boy forced to have sex change, raped for years
Rooney ends career to become Derby manager
A section of people joining AL to use it as safe shelter: Hasan Mahmud
Taliban kill 9 Afghan security personnel
Factory renovation delays EU's Pfizer vaccine deliveries
Dutch government resigns over child welfare scandal
Most Read News
Bangladesh - Pakistan bilateral ties gets a boost
DSEC polls: President candidate dies before election day
Closure of educational institutions extended till Jan 30
Indonesia quake death toll rises to 35
AL leader, nephew hacked in Rajshahi pre-polls violence
Signs: Misread and misinterpreted
Responsible parenting a prequisite for children’s proper education
Fire destroys 500 shanties in Rohingya camp
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
Elderly man killed, three injured in elephant attack
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft