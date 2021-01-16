

Complex, legal loopholes barrier to justice



Manusher Jonno Foundation and its partner NOGs have conducted a study over 25 rape cases across the country. The study found that 20 of the 25 accused have been released on bail, 3 are in jail, while 2 are roaming scot-free under the protection of influential quarters.



The point, however, through the legal lenses rape is a non-bailable offence under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000. Unfortunately, the exception in section 19 (4) of the act, which entitles any person accused of the offence to get bail upon the court's satisfaction to ensure that justice is not hampered, is being widely misused.



Nevertheless, Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000 is being flouted rampantly. Section 18 of the law attributes that investigation has to be completed within 15 working days after the arrest of the accused. If the accused is not arrested, investigation has to be completed within 90 working days of the FIR being lodged or the tribunal order. Unfortunately, delay in investigation and submission of charge sheets have turned into a widespread dilemma--as an overwhelming majority of these cases are still under trial and at the hearing stage. Even though adjudicating the crime of rape is uncompromising under the law, courts often compromise under circumstantial pressure.



In most cases, victims' guardians are unwilling to go to court out of their frustration concerning legal battle, while poor guardians are reluctant to continue legal battles due to financial constraints. Moreover, the public prosecutors do not take any initiative to defend the victim's interest and the witness in court on the date of the case. Regretfully, many children and female victims are being blamed and mistreated in the judicial process by police and the defendant's attorneys.



