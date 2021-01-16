Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Complex, legal loopholes barrier to justice

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Complex, legal loopholes barrier to justice

Complex, legal loopholes barrier to justice

With the ever-increasing rape incidents taking place all across the country, numerable dialogue sessions have flared up about how this heinous crime can be stopped. Though government had initiated a number of attempts to contain rapes in the country, but victims are denied justice in most cases.

Manusher Jonno Foundation and its partner NOGs have conducted a study over 25 rape cases across the country. The study found that 20 of the 25 accused have been released on bail, 3 are in jail, while 2 are roaming scot-free under the protection of influential quarters.

The point, however, through the legal lenses rape is a non-bailable offence under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000. Unfortunately, the exception in section 19 (4) of the act, which entitles any person accused of the offence to get bail upon the court's satisfaction to ensure that justice is not hampered, is being widely misused.

Nevertheless, Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000 is being flouted rampantly. Section 18 of the law attributes that investigation has to be completed within 15 working days after the arrest of the accused. If the accused is not arrested, investigation has to be completed within 90 working days of the FIR being lodged or the tribunal order. Unfortunately, delay in investigation and submission of charge sheets have turned into a widespread dilemma--as an overwhelming majority of these cases are still under trial and at the hearing stage. Even though adjudicating the crime of rape is uncompromising under the law, courts often compromise under circumstantial pressure.

In most cases, victims' guardians are unwilling to go to court out of their frustration concerning legal battle, while poor guardians are reluctant to continue legal battles due to financial constraints. Moreover, the public prosecutors do not take any initiative to defend the victim's interest and the witness in court on the date of the case. Regretfully, many children and female victims are being blamed and mistreated in the judicial process by police and the defendant's attorneys.

Unless the legal codes of conduct are reformed and strengthened - the preventive mechanism to protect our women and girls will fail to deliver results. The menace of rape will continue--and the subsequent trial process will continue to remain useless for rape victims. Reforming rape laws, enacting witness protection laws, completing investigations and trials on time are crucial. At the same time instituting strong monitoring system, to check whether or not legal provisions are being properly followed and being implemented, is recommended.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Complex, legal loopholes barrier to justice
Bangladesh - Pakistan bilateral ties gets a boost
Public transports continue to run defying health-safety rules
Rising cotton price causing woe for apparel sector
Potentials of BIMSTEC yet remain unexplored
Victim blaming must stop
Countrywide vaccination programme: Unresolved issues
PM renews her zero-tolerance to corruption


Latest News
Biden Twitter account 'starts from zero' with no Trump followers
Bangladesh mourns Indonesia earthquake deaths
England cricket team hotel hit by coronavirus cases
France says pharma giant Sanofi could make rivals’ Covid vaccines
Indian teenage boy forced to have sex change, raped for years
Rooney ends career to become Derby manager
A section of people joining AL to use it as safe shelter: Hasan Mahmud
Taliban kill 9 Afghan security personnel
Factory renovation delays EU's Pfizer vaccine deliveries
Dutch government resigns over child welfare scandal
Most Read News
Bangladesh - Pakistan bilateral ties gets a boost
DSEC polls: President candidate dies before election day
Closure of educational institutions extended till Jan 30
Indonesia quake death toll rises to 35
AL leader, nephew hacked in Rajshahi pre-polls violence
Signs: Misread and misinterpreted
Responsible parenting a prequisite for children’s proper education
Fire destroys 500 shanties in Rohingya camp
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
Elderly man killed, three injured in elephant attack
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft