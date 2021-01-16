53 people detained in three districts

A total of 53 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Bogura, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 41 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in two days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in separates drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 40 people on different charges here.

A huge volume of drugs were also recovered during the drives.

Of the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, nine were drug addicts and the rest 19 were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday.

On the other hand, police have seized a truck with two stolen cows and arrested an alleged cattle-lifter in the city on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Abul Bashar Pappu, 26, son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Alupatti River area under Boalia Police Station.

Sub-Inspector of Boalia Police Station (PS) Golam Mostafa said on suspicion, a team of the law-enforcers stopped a cattle-laden truck at Alupatti Junction at night and arrested Pappu. Three other suspected cattle lifters managed to flee at that time.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia PS Nibaran Chandra Barman said the stolen cows were brought from Tanore Upazila.

MYMENSINGH: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14, in a drive, arrested seven people along with four pieces of touchstone weighing 36 kilograms and 500 grams from Shibbari area in the city on Wednesday.

The arrested are: Nimon alias Rana, 30, son of Jasim Uddin, a resident of the city; Ratan Mia, 40, son of Hossain Ali of Raghurampur Village; Shamsul Alam, 46, son of Yusuf Ali of Char Ghagra Village; Alauddin, 70, son of Hossain Ali of Shambhuganj Sabji Para Village; Shahidullah, 59, son of Tufayel Uddin of Char Kharicha Village; Nazirul Islam, 49, son of Mohiuddin of Galganda Village in Sadar Upazila; and Prodip Majumdar, 66, son of Dilip Majumdar of Madhupur Village in Ishwarganj Upazila of the district.

RAB-14 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Rana Jewellers in the city at around 2:30pm and arrested them with four pieces of touchstone.

BOGURA: Police have arrested five people from Sherpur Upazila of the district over the killing of one of their family members over land dispute.

Superintendent of Police Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan in a press conference held at his office on Wednesday noon confirmed the matter.

The deceased was identified as Faridul Islam, 48, a construction materials trader. He was murdered at his home in Italy Village in the upazila at around 7pm on January 5.

The arrested people are: the deceased's uncle Abdur Razzaq, 58, step brother-in-law Omar Faruk, 35, nephew Faruk Ahmed, 30, brother Ziaur Rahman Zia, 40, and Ziaur's wife Shapla Khatun, 35.

According to the case statement, Faridul had a land dispute with his other family members while recently he tactfully took a piece of land owned by his step brother-in-law Omar Faruk as the latter failed to repay Tk 3 lakh borrowed from Faridul.

On January 5, the accused entered the Faridul's house and stabbed him to death to take revenge.