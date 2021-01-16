Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers benefit from advance potato farming in Joypurhat

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

Farmers harvesting potatoes from a field in Joypurhat. photo: observer

Farmers harvesting potatoes from a field in Joypurhat. photo: observer

JOYPURHAT, Jan 15: Farmers in the district are getting profitable prices of new potatoes.
In producing advance potato, Joypurhat is one of the pioneers. Hoping increased profits, many farmers have shifted to farming advance growing species of potato, farming sources said.     
Potato growers said, they are delighted getting good market prices of their advance cultivated potato.  
A visit to different areas in the district found farmers busy in lifting potato in the early winter morning.  
One farmer in Pachim Ramchandrapur Village of Pachbibi Upazila Sambu Chandra said, they are getting 25-30 maunds of advance growing Karriage potato from per bigha. He has cultivated that variety in two bighas of land this year.
In the present market, per maund is selling at Tk 2,000 to 2,400.  Grower Belal Hossain of Jalalpur Village in Sadar Upazila said, he is happy to get good price.
At present, new potato is selling at Tk  35-40 per kg against previous Tk 100 per kg.
Despite the price cut, growers are getting good profits as production has been higher due to favourable weather.
After lifting the advance potato, other potatoes are also cultivated in two phases. As a result, the per bigha production stands at 50-55 maunds.
This year, 1,550 hectares of land have been brought under the advance potato cultivation in the district, said Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension SM Mesbaul Bari.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
53 people detained in three districts
Farmers benefit from advance potato farming in Joypurhat
1,068 landless families to get semi-pucca house in Panchagarh
Awareness programme on preventing corona, dengue held in two districts
Shops vandalised in Rajshahi AL factional clash
Man found dead at Sonargaon
Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
243 killed,  457 injured in 244 road accidents in Barishal Div


Latest News
Biden Twitter account 'starts from zero' with no Trump followers
Bangladesh mourns Indonesia earthquake deaths
England cricket team hotel hit by coronavirus cases
France says pharma giant Sanofi could make rivals’ Covid vaccines
Indian teenage boy forced to have sex change, raped for years
Rooney ends career to become Derby manager
A section of people joining AL to use it as safe shelter: Hasan Mahmud
Taliban kill 9 Afghan security personnel
Factory renovation delays EU's Pfizer vaccine deliveries
Dutch government resigns over child welfare scandal
Most Read News
Bangladesh - Pakistan bilateral ties gets a boost
DSEC polls: President candidate dies before election day
Closure of educational institutions extended till Jan 30
Indonesia quake death toll rises to 35
AL leader, nephew hacked in Rajshahi pre-polls violence
Signs: Misread and misinterpreted
Responsible parenting a prequisite for children’s proper education
Fire destroys 500 shanties in Rohingya camp
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
Elderly man killed, three injured in elephant attack
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft