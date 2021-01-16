Farmers benefit from advance potato farming in Joypurhat



Farmers harvesting potatoes from a field in Joypurhat. photo: observer

In producing advance potato, Joypurhat is one of the pioneers. Hoping increased profits, many farmers have shifted to farming advance growing species of potato, farming sources said.

Potato growers said, they are delighted getting good market prices of their advance cultivated potato.

A visit to different areas in the district found farmers busy in lifting potato in the early winter morning.

One farmer in Pachim Ramchandrapur Village of Pachbibi Upazila Sambu Chandra said, they are getting 25-30 maunds of advance growing Karriage potato from per bigha. He has cultivated that variety in two bighas of land this year.

In the present market, per maund is selling at Tk 2,000 to 2,400. Grower Belal Hossain of Jalalpur Village in Sadar Upazila said, he is happy to get good price.

At present, new potato is selling at Tk 35-40 per kg against previous Tk 100 per kg.

Despite the price cut, growers are getting good profits as production has been higher due to favourable weather.

After lifting the advance potato, other potatoes are also cultivated in two phases. As a result, the per bigha production stands at 50-55 maunds.

This year, 1,550 hectares of land have been brought under the advance potato cultivation in the district, said Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension SM Mesbaul Bari.























