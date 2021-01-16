1,068 landless families to get semi-pucca house in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Jan 15: A total of 1,068 landless and distressed families of five upazilas in the district are going to get semi-pucca houses as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.

The houses will be built in different areas of government 'khas land.'

On behalf of Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office, the government is constructing 1,068 semi-pucca houses for landless people in the upazilas.

Each of the houses will be built at a cost of Tk 1.71 lakh.

The construction work of the houses will be finished by January this year, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Sabina Yasmin.

















