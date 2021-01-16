Awareness programme on preventing corona, dengue held in two districts

Two separate awareness programmes on preventing coronavirus and dengue were organised in two districts- Kishoreganj and Jamalpur, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: An awareness programme on coronavirus and dengue prevention was held in Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital conference room in the district town on Thursday.

Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital Deputy Director Dr Md Helal Uddin was present as chief guest while Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Mujibur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Deputy CS Dr Md Mostafizur Rahman presented the awareness report on coronavirus and dengue at that time.

Journalists of print and electronic media were present in the programme.

JAMALPUR: The Health Department organised an awareness workshop on preventing coronavirus and dengue for the local journalists in Dr Nazrul Islam Conference Room in the CS office in the district town on Wednesday.

SM Jahangir Hossain, senior assistant secretary of Health Service Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was present as chief guest while CS Dr Pronoy Kanti Das presided over the programme.

Deputy CS Dr KM Shafikuzzaman delivered the keynote reports on coronavirus and dengue.

A total of 25 journalists of print and electronic media participated in the workshop.









