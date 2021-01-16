Shops vandalised in Rajshahi AL factional clash

RAJSHAHI, Jan 15: Supporters of two factions of Awami League (AL) were locked into a series of clashes at Arani Municipality in the district over the mayoral election on Wednesday night.

Following this, about 100 shops were vandalised and a person was seriously injured. Local sources said a clash started between the supporters of AL-backed mayoral candidate Shahiduzzaman Shahid and rebel candidate Muktar Ali when Shahid was holding a meeting in Taltola area in the municipality at around 9:30 pm.

Shahid's supporters alleged that Muktar's supporters swooped on them during the rally that sparked the clash.

After a break, two groups equipped with arms, again attacked each other at around 11pm.

Tushar, 28, nephew of Shahid was seriously injured in this clash. Besides, about 100 shops of Taltola Bazar were reportedly vandalised and looted during the clash.

Superintend of Police ABM Masud Hussain confirmed the matter, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area.





















