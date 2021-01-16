Man found dead at Sonargaon

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, Jan 15: Police recovered the body of a young man in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sonargaon Police Station Yaur Rahman said locals spotted the body floating in the Shitalakshya River in Kanchpur area in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.











