Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Khulna and Panchagarh, in two days.

KHULNA: Two motorcyclists were killed as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Harintana Police Station (PS) area in the city on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ashik and Uttam, residents of Bagmara area in the city.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Enamul Haque said a truck hit the motorcycle in Zero Point area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway at around 9:30am, leaving the bikers dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

PANCHAGARH: A construction worker was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Usman Goni, 50, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Survita Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Md Zahedul Haque said a Tentulia-bound pickup van hit a motorcycle carrying Usman Goni in Survita area, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. However, police seized the pickup van, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Panchagarh Sadar PS OC Abu Akkas Ahmed confirmed the incident.





