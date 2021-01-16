Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

243 killed,  457 injured in 244 road accidents in Barishal Div

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Jan 15: A total of 243 people in six districts of the division were killed and 457 injured in 244  road accidents in the year 2020.
According to police data, a total of 104 road accidents occurred  in Barishal District leaving 93 dead and 238 wounded. Lowest number of road accidents and causalities was recorded in Barguna District with 19 accidents killing  22 and injuring 31.
Second highest accidents and causalities were recorded in Patuakhali District with 42 mishaps killing 43 and injuring 46. In Jhalakati District, 20 accidents occurred killing 18 and injuring 60. In Pirojpur District, 20 accidents took place killing 22 and injuring 9. In Bhola District, 45 accidents occurred killing 45 and injuring 73.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
53 people detained in three districts
Farmers benefit from advance potato farming in Joypurhat
1,068 landless families to get semi-pucca house in Panchagarh
Awareness programme on preventing corona, dengue held in two districts
Shops vandalised in Rajshahi AL factional clash
Man found dead at Sonargaon
Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
243 killed,  457 injured in 244 road accidents in Barishal Div


Latest News
Biden Twitter account 'starts from zero' with no Trump followers
Bangladesh mourns Indonesia earthquake deaths
England cricket team hotel hit by coronavirus cases
France says pharma giant Sanofi could make rivals’ Covid vaccines
Indian teenage boy forced to have sex change, raped for years
Rooney ends career to become Derby manager
A section of people joining AL to use it as safe shelter: Hasan Mahmud
Taliban kill 9 Afghan security personnel
Factory renovation delays EU's Pfizer vaccine deliveries
Dutch government resigns over child welfare scandal
Most Read News
Bangladesh - Pakistan bilateral ties gets a boost
DSEC polls: President candidate dies before election day
Closure of educational institutions extended till Jan 30
Indonesia quake death toll rises to 35
AL leader, nephew hacked in Rajshahi pre-polls violence
Signs: Misread and misinterpreted
Responsible parenting a prequisite for children’s proper education
Fire destroys 500 shanties in Rohingya camp
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
Elderly man killed, three injured in elephant attack
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft