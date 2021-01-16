243 killed,  457 injured in 244 road accidents in Barishal Div

BARISHAL, Jan 15: A total of 243 people in six districts of the division were killed and 457 injured in 244 road accidents in the year 2020.

According to police data, a total of 104 road accidents occurred in Barishal District leaving 93 dead and 238 wounded. Lowest number of road accidents and causalities was recorded in Barguna District with 19 accidents killing 22 and injuring 31.

Second highest accidents and causalities were recorded in Patuakhali District with 42 mishaps killing 43 and injuring 46. In Jhalakati District, 20 accidents occurred killing 18 and injuring 60. In Pirojpur District, 20 accidents took place killing 22 and injuring 9. In Bhola District, 45 accidents occurred killing 45 and injuring 73.















