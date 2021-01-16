Video
Illegal LP gas selling goes unabated at Haluaghat

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Joton Chandra Ghosh

Illegal LP gas cylinders being sold at a shop in a Haluaghat market. photo: observer

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH, Jan 15: In more than 100 outlets in the municipality area and in other points of Haluaghat Upazila of the district, illegal selling of LP gas is unabated.
Different branded liquefied petroleum (LP) gas cylinders are being sold in these unauthorised shops of Haluaghat Upazila.
In grocery shops, plastic shops, furniture shops, phone-fax shops, hardware shops, and medicine shops, LP gas cylinders are being sold rampantly.  
The gas cylinders are being sold illegally without licence and approval, according to field sources.
Some of the traders are selling with licence only, but they don't have fire-extinguishing system. Selling such explosive products require approval from the explosive department and fire service department.
There is an effective overseeing by the local administration. But the risky LP gas business is going on unabated.
Under the existing law, LP gas business requires own store-room with fire-extinguishing system to avoid explosion. The seller who breaches this law will get at least two-year jail and maximum five-year jail and will be fined of minimum Tk 50,000.
Most of the traders don't have approval. The government is being deprived of revenue as well. General people are becoming victims.
These LP gas cylinders of different sizes are not carrying price menu as well, field sources said.
Some sellers are known to rules of LP gas business, and they are abiding by the rules.
Consumption of LP gas is increasing with rising demand in houses, hotels and tea stalls. Targeting the LP gas business, substandard regulator, gas supplying pipe, and oven of unapproved companies are also sold in the upazila.
Fire incidents frequently occur in many houses, the sources informed.
A good number of LP gas sellers informed that they are known to legal restrictions. Despite that, they are continuing their business illegally - without licence and approval in the absence of official overseeing.
In some cases, to avoid lingering in licence getting, and after being persuaded by dealers of different companies, they are doing this risky business.
Leader (In-Charge) of Haluaghat Fire Service Station Shafiqul Islam said, there are more than 100 LP gas cylinder shops in this upazila. He did not know whether they have licence. Despite risks, they are doing business of LP gas without legal approvals and anti-explosive system, he pointed out.
All LP gas shops are running business illegally, he added. Licence Inspector of Mymensingh Fire Services Station Mahabub Alam Siddiqi said, only  4-5 licences were  issued in Haluaghat. These have been evoked for not being renewed.
The matter has been informed to local administration and highest authorities, he informed.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rezaul Karim said, necessary steps will be taken against the sellers of illegal gas cylinders soon.


