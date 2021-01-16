Injured Narail man dies in Jashore hospital

JASHORE, Jan 15: An elderly man, who was hacked in Sadar Upazila of Narail, died at a private hospital in the district on Thursday.

Deceased Sanwar Hossain Molla, 70, son of late Goni Molla, was a resident of Bhumurdia Village under Chandibarpur Union in Sadar Upazila of Narail.

The deceased's son Mahbub Molla said one Faruq along with his people hacked Sanwar Hossain with a hammer following a previous altercation over trivial matter on January 10, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Narail Sadar Hospital first and later, shifted to Jashore Pongu Hospital as his condition was deteriorated.

Later, he died there at dawn while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









