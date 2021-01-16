

Boro farming gets momentum in Noakhali

According to field sources, amid severe cooling, farmers in all nine upazilas of the district are investing their hard labour in sapling lifting from seedbeds and transplanting.

In the district, 65,950 hectares (ha) have been brought under Boro cultivation for this season. The production target is about Tk 30,5,610 metric tons (MT).

But about 90,000 ha of arable land in the district are likely to remain uncultivated due to increased prices of agriculture tools, salinity in agro-fields, and lack of irrigation facilities. These lands remained fallow for years.

Despite bone-chilling cooling by this Bengali month of Poush, farmers are going to fields at dawn. With an interval at noon, they resume farming works and continue till evening.

And, due to labourer crisis, labour wage has increased. Besides, there are irrigation crisis and water shortage in some areas.

Plantation witnessed a bit of delay due to thick fog in December.

According to sources at Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), Boro is being cultivated in Sadar, Kabirhat, Companyganj, Subarna Char, Hatia, Chatkhil, Sonimuri, Begumganj, and Senbagh upazilas.

Of the target 65,950 ha, 50,000 ha included hybrid with production target 2,45,000 MT and 15,950 ha included Ufsi with production 60,610 MT.

In this month, through 86 BSIC dealers and 61 BADC ones, 3,303 MT fertilisers including Urea, DaP, TSP, and MOP have been allocated.

Farmer Noor Nabi of Narottompur Village in Kabirhat Upazila, another Faruk Hossain of Gayespur Village in Begumganj Upazila, and others in the district said, this is the full Boro season. Farmers are working in the fields from dawn to dusk.

Fertiliser, fuel and labour wage have gone up abnormally. It is the yearly pricing up experience. So, cultivation cost goes up equally.

Wage price is also a cost-raising issue. Tk 700-800 is being paid to each labourer per day.

Acting Deputy Director and Training Officer of the DAE Md Ayub Mahmud said, "According to the seedbed estimate, Boro cultivation will exceed target."

Till January 5, 17,500 ha Boro fields have been planted in the district. According to the demand, 3,303 MT of fertilisers have been allocated for the district. There is adequate stock of fertilisers.

If weather remains favourable, the production target of Boro will be achieved, he added.













