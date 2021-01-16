Pirojpur municipality polls today

PIROJPUR, Jan 15: Election to the Pirojpur Municipality will be held on Saturday.

Already Awami league nominated mayor candidate Md Habibur Rahman Malek has been elected unopposed. One councilor candidate Abual Sikder of Ward No.2 has also been elected unopposed.

It was confirmed by district Election Officer and Returning Officer Khan Abi Shahanur Khan.

The number of councilor candidates is 38 against 12 seats. These included three reserved seats for women candidates of nine wards.

The total votes are 45,165. The number of polling centres is 26. For eight general seats, 30 councilor candidates are contesting. And, eight women candidates are contesting for three reserved seats.

BNP nominated candidate Sheikh Shahidullah Shahid lost his candidature in scrutiny as he could not include annual income. Independent candidate Saidul Islam Kismat was unable to comply with election criteria.

To hold a peaceful election, all measures have been taken. Nine executive magistrates, police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed.

Election materials have been distributed to presiding officers. No centre has been declared risky.

District administration and district police are working accordingly. For the first time, electronic voting machines (EVM) are being used in the election.

















