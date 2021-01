DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Jan 15: Md Ashraful Islam, member of Piarpur Union Parishad in Daulatpur Upazila, died of heart disease at Kushtia General Hospital on Wednesday. He was 45.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Amdah Eidgah Field in the upazila at 11am on Thursday.

Later, he was buried at Eidgah graveyard.