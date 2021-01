39th death anniversary of Nanak’s mother  observed

BARISHAL Jan 15: The 39th death anniversary of Musammat Nurunnar Khatun, mother of former state minister and Awami League (AL) Presidum Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak was observed in the district on Thursday.

On this occasion, a day-long Quran Khani, Milad and Doa Mahfil, and feeding the destitute were organised in Nanak's residence at Khrod Mukherjee lane in Barishal City.

State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk Shamim, City Mayor Sadik Abdulla, and AL leader and public prosecutor Adv. AKM Jahangir, were present.