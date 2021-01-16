61 more contract coronavirus in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Jan 15: A total of 61 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Thursday morning.

Some 33 more people have contracted the virus in five districts in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 24,854 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

Among the newly infected people, 22,864 have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 379 died of it in the division.

Earlier, some 28 more people have contracted coronavirus in six districts in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 24,821 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

Among the newly infected, 22,789 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 379 died of it in the division.















