Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

61 more contract coronavirus in Rajshahi Division

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 15: A total of 61 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Thursday morning.
Some 33 more people have contracted the virus in five districts in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 24,854 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Thursday noon.
Among the newly infected people, 22,864 have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 379 died of it in the division.
Earlier, some 28 more people have contracted coronavirus in six districts in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 24,821 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.
Among the newly infected, 22,789 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 379 died of it in the division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
53 people detained in three districts
Farmers benefit from advance potato farming in Joypurhat
1,068 landless families to get semi-pucca house in Panchagarh
Awareness programme on preventing corona, dengue held in two districts
Shops vandalised in Rajshahi AL factional clash
Man found dead at Sonargaon
Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
243 killed,  457 injured in 244 road accidents in Barishal Div


Latest News
Biden Twitter account 'starts from zero' with no Trump followers
Bangladesh mourns Indonesia earthquake deaths
England cricket team hotel hit by coronavirus cases
France says pharma giant Sanofi could make rivals’ Covid vaccines
Indian teenage boy forced to have sex change, raped for years
Rooney ends career to become Derby manager
A section of people joining AL to use it as safe shelter: Hasan Mahmud
Taliban kill 9 Afghan security personnel
Factory renovation delays EU's Pfizer vaccine deliveries
Dutch government resigns over child welfare scandal
Most Read News
Bangladesh - Pakistan bilateral ties gets a boost
DSEC polls: President candidate dies before election day
Closure of educational institutions extended till Jan 30
Indonesia quake death toll rises to 35
AL leader, nephew hacked in Rajshahi pre-polls violence
Signs: Misread and misinterpreted
Responsible parenting a prequisite for children’s proper education
Fire destroys 500 shanties in Rohingya camp
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
Elderly man killed, three injured in elephant attack
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft