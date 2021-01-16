17th death anniversary of Manik Saha observed in Khulna



Khulna Press Club members placing a wreath at the Journalist Memorial on the occasion of 17th death anniversary of Manik Saha on Friday. photo: observer

"We are not satisfied about verdict of Journalist Manik Saha murder case which Khulna Speedy Trial Tribunal announced on November 30, 2016", speakers told a commemoration meeting of Saha, who was killed in boamb attack on January 15 in 2004 near the Khulna Press Club (KPC).

Speakers also noted that at least 25 newsmen including Humayun Kabir Balu were killed in the region over the past two decades, but most of the masterminds and assassinators still remained beyond the reach of justice.

Shaha was a senior reporter of vernacular Bangla daily Sangbad. He did also work for the New Age, Ekushey TV and BBC radio.

Chaired by President of Khulna Press Club S M Zahid Hossain, the meeting was addressed among others, by Mokbul Hossain Mintu, Mahbub Alam Sohag, Rokib Shah Alam, Mozammel Haque Howlader, Rakib Uddin Pannu, Humayun Kabir, Mallick Sudhangsu, Abu Tayeb, Sunil Das, Sojrab Hossain, Mahbubur Rahman Munna, Maksud Ali, Debobroto Roy, Abdul Malek, asaduzzaman Reaz and Delip Borman.

They earlier placed wreaths at a monument built on the KPC premises in memory of the slain journalists.

Different organisations including Manik Saha Smrity Parisad, Ratan Sen Public Library, and Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) also paid tributes to his memory while Chhatra Union of Khulna unit staged a candlelight vigil there.

On November 30, 2016, Khulna Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced nine outlaws of banned Biplobi (Janajuddha) and Purba Banglar Communist Party to life-term imprisonment and acquitted two outlaws of Manik Saha killing case.











