Rampal Power Plant distributes blankets

KHULNA, Jan 15: The Rampal Power Plant authorities on Thursday distributed blankets among poor and cold-affected people at different places in Rampal and Mongla upazilas in Bagerhat as a part of celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque distributed blankets among 3,500 people of Gourambha, Rajnagar, Hurka and Burirdanga unions of the upazilas at a function as chief guest.

Addressing the function, the city mayor said that the plant had been conducting different types of social activities and expected that the support would continue.

The mayor expected that the plant would go for power generation during the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

Presided over by Power Plant's Project Director SC Pande and conducted by Manager (HR) Tariqul Islam, the programme was addressed by the plant's Deputy Project Director Rezaul Karim, Rampal Upazila Chairman Moazzem Hossain, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadhan Kumar Biswas, former president of Khulna TV Reporters' Unity Mallick Sudhangshu, Union Parishad Chairman Gias Uddin Gazi, Sardar Abdul Hannan Dablu, Nikhil Chandra Roy and Tapon Golder, among others.















