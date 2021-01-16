Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Rampal Power Plant distributes blankets

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 15: The Rampal Power Plant authorities on Thursday distributed blankets among poor and cold-affected people at different places in Rampal and Mongla upazilas in Bagerhat as a part of celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Khulna City Corporation  Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque distributed blankets among 3,500 people of Gourambha, Rajnagar, Hurka and Burirdanga unions of the upazilas at a function as chief guest.
Addressing the function, the city mayor said that the plant had been conducting different types of social activities and expected that the support would continue.
The mayor expected that the plant would go for power generation during the golden jubilee of the country's independence.
Presided over by Power Plant's Project Director SC Pande and conducted by Manager (HR) Tariqul Islam, the programme was addressed by the plant's Deputy Project Director Rezaul Karim, Rampal Upazila Chairman Moazzem Hossain, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadhan Kumar Biswas, former president of Khulna TV Reporters' Unity Mallick Sudhangshu, Union Parishad Chairman Gias Uddin Gazi, Sardar Abdul Hannan Dablu, Nikhil Chandra Roy and Tapon Golder, among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
53 people detained in three districts
Farmers benefit from advance potato farming in Joypurhat
1,068 landless families to get semi-pucca house in Panchagarh
Awareness programme on preventing corona, dengue held in two districts
Shops vandalised in Rajshahi AL factional clash
Man found dead at Sonargaon
Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
243 killed,  457 injured in 244 road accidents in Barishal Div


Latest News
Biden Twitter account 'starts from zero' with no Trump followers
Bangladesh mourns Indonesia earthquake deaths
England cricket team hotel hit by coronavirus cases
France says pharma giant Sanofi could make rivals’ Covid vaccines
Indian teenage boy forced to have sex change, raped for years
Rooney ends career to become Derby manager
A section of people joining AL to use it as safe shelter: Hasan Mahmud
Taliban kill 9 Afghan security personnel
Factory renovation delays EU's Pfizer vaccine deliveries
Dutch government resigns over child welfare scandal
Most Read News
Bangladesh - Pakistan bilateral ties gets a boost
DSEC polls: President candidate dies before election day
Closure of educational institutions extended till Jan 30
Indonesia quake death toll rises to 35
AL leader, nephew hacked in Rajshahi pre-polls violence
Signs: Misread and misinterpreted
Responsible parenting a prequisite for children’s proper education
Fire destroys 500 shanties in Rohingya camp
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Khulna
Elderly man killed, three injured in elephant attack
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft