6.5OC temperature recorded in Naogaon

NAOGAON, Jan 15: Severe cold weather continues to intensify in the district.

The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 6.5 degrees Celsius in the district on Friday, said the Badalgachhi Weather Observation Centre sources.

The cold wave intensifies more at nights in comparison of days.

The cold air coming from Himalaya Mountains and dense fog are making sufferings to the people, especially to poor people, in the area.

Children and elderly people have been affected in various cold-related diseases.





