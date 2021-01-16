Life at Char Fasson comes to a standstill for cold wave

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Jan 15: Cold wave is making life of distressed people miserable in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.

Due to cold, workless people on embankment and in different chars of the upazila are passing idle time. Their families are in endless hardship.

Their only living means is day-earning. No work no meal is their present condition. With their meal managing struggle, surviving on the sheer cooling has been another battle, local sources said.

With freezing breeze, the cooling severity is increasing. Impacted by the climate change, weather behaviour is getting worse.

At present, their morning is rolling to noon without food. There is no rice in their houses. Their loan liability is increasing as well.

Char Monohor, Char Leolon, Char Motahar, Dhalalerchar, Dhal Char, Char Patila, Kalatalir Char, Char Nizam, Char Kukri Mukri, Shikdarer Char, Zahanpur, Char Hasina, Char Madras, Char Ashraf Alam, Patila, Char Faruk, Char Badna, Meghbasan, Char Afzal, Char Nazim Uddin, Char Kalatali, Sonar Char, and many other chars in the upazila are disrupted.

There is no transporting system. Yet the life in these localities runs after necessities.

One Momena Begum of Dhalchar is living in a shabby room. Cool breeze flows over her room. Her family runs on her daily-earning. Her husband is late. So, she is living together with her daughter and her husband. After meeting daily food demand, she has no surplus to purchase warm clothes.

The case is the same with Nasima Begum of Char Patila. Fog drops into her room slipping tin-shed roof.

Abdul Mazid in Char Kukri Mukri said due to cold wave it is difficult for him to survive without warm clothes.

Like them, thousands of destitute people are facing cooling severity in sea coast localities.

Such miserable living condition is prevailing on the embankment of Power Development Board.

Md Jamal is a boatman at Baksi ferry station in the upazila. He runs his ferrying work over the Tentulia River. His family runs on his daily earning. On the other end is Banglabazar. There is an embankment. On the embankment, there is a tea stall. Workless people pass time on chatting in the stall.

Some of them do small business, some run boat, some catch fish, and some live on agriculture.

Executive Director of FDA, an NGO, Md Kamaluddin said, FDA is working in Char Fasson to create employment. By this time, employments have been created for 50,000 man and woman under different projects. They have been provided with training and tools, he referred.

Besides, under microcredit programme, employments have also been created for 60,000 man and woman of marginal sections in different chars.

"We will continue such projects to keep on track the living standard of people," he added.

CHAR Fasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) said, the government has taken various projects to eradicate poverty in life of the poor people. These projects included VGD, Ashrayan, cluster village, training and loan.

UNO said, One House One Farm has created small savings attitude among marginal people, he claimed. This project has been introduced every area. Along with the government, the private sector has been engaged with this programme, he added.











