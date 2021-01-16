Video
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Napoleon’s prison key sells

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

LONDON, Jan 15: The key to the room where Napoleon Bonaparte died as a prisoner on Saint Helena was sold by the British auctioneers Sotheby's on Thursday for £81,900 after a bidding war.
The rusted steel key to the room where the exiled Emperor was a prisoner of the British achieved more than 16 times its estimate of £3,000-£5,000 as 11 bidders vied to buy it, the auction house said.
Napoleon died in 1821 on the remote island in the South Atlantic where Britain sent him after he escaped from Elba, incarcerated in a mansion called Longwood House.
The 13-centimetre (5-inch) key was brought back to Britain by Charles Richard Fox, an army general and politician, who visited the island while Napoleon was there.
He is believed to have brought it as a gift for his mother who was a great admirer of Napoleon, the auction house said.    -AFP



