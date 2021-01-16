Crashed jet’s data recovered

JAKARTA, Jan 15: Indonesian investigators have successfully recovered data from a crashed passenger jet's flight recorder, days after the plane with 62 people aboard slammed into the sea, they said Friday.

The recorder, which holds information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane, could supply critical clues as to why the aircraft plunged about 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) in less than a minute before crashing into waters off Jakarta on Saturday.

A rescue party near the capital's coast has worked for days to salvage human remains and wreckage from the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500, as well as two flight recorders.

More than 3,000 people are taking part in the recovery effort, assisted by dozens of boats and helicopters. -AFP







