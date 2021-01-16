Video
Saturday, 16 January, 2021
News in brief

Next round talks on Jan 19

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021

NEW DELHI, Jan 15:  The ninth round of talks between farmers and the Union government over the three farm laws on Friday ended without a breakthrough and the next meeting between the two sides will be held on January 19, officials familiar with the development said.
Farmers insisted on complete repeal but the government wanted them to come up with specific objections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been urging the farmers to end their protest over the laws introduced in September, but the farmers say they will not relent on their demands, as the bills are designed to benefit private buyers at the expense of growers.    -REUTERS


