Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:43 AM
Trump takes final swipes at China’s big companies

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

WASHINGTON, Jan 15: The US government on Thursday ramped up sanctions and restrictions on Chinese firms over Beijing's actions in the disputed South China Sea, and the security threat posed by technology.
In a wide ranging series of steps unveiled in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration, Washington targeted state oil giant CNOOC and announced regulations on tech firms including embattled social media favorite TikTok.
It reflects flurry of last-minute pressure on Beijing, following four years of aggressive diplomatic and trade policies against the rival economic power.
The Commerce Department added CNOOC to its blacklist over what it called "belligerent" actions, and the State Department restricted visas for the company's executives, as well as government and military officials.
"China's reckless and belligerent actions in the South China Sea and its aggressive push to acquire sensitive intellectual property and technology for its militarization efforts are a threat to US national security and the security of the international community," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.
"CNOOC acts a bully for the People's Liberation Army to intimidate China's neighbors, and the Chinese military continues to benefit from government civil-military fusion policies for malign purposes."
The territorial dispute has festered for years, with Beijing ignoring US protests as it built a series of artificial islands to expand its military and commercial reach in the region that is believed to have valuable oil and gas deposits -- which Washington values at $2.5 trillion.
China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it.    -AFP


