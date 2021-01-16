Video
India starts Coronavirus vaccination today

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

NEW DELHI, Jan 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually kick-off India's massive coronavirus vaccination drive on Saturday. The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is expected to cover 3 lakh frontline healthcare workers across 3,006 sites in India.
 More than 5 million vaccine vials arrived at hundreds of hospitals and clinics across India. Inoculations start Saturday. India aims to vaccinate 300 million people by July.
The All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN), an independent watchdog, led a chorus of concern from experts saying it was "shocked" and "baffled" by the emergency approval of Covaxin.
India has been hit hard by the virus, logging the second-highest number of Covid-19 infections globally with more than 10.5 million cases, and over 150,000 deaths -- behind only the United States and Brazil.
In early January New Delhi greenlighted Covishield, a version of AstraZeneca and Oxford University's shot made by India's Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.
But it also gave "emergency approval" to Covaxin, developed in India by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research, even though phase 3 human trials were yet to be completed.
Authorities stated -- without releasing supporting data -- that Covaxin might work better against new Covid-19 strains than other vaccines that use different technologies.
According to Prabir Chatterjee, a community medicine specialist in West Bengal, the lack of data was causing "a lot of upset among doctors and very senior doctors and scientists."  
"I would guess that the Bharat Biotech vaccine, after it has been evaluated, may be the best, the cheapest and the most practical for developing countries," he told AFP.
"But... I don't think we should jumpstart the process by using it before it has been proved."    -AFP


