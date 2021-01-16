Video
Saturday, 16 January, 2021, 4:42 AM
China ‘committed genocide’ against Uyghurs: US report

Published : Saturday, 16 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

WASHINGTON, Jan 15: China has possibly committed "genocide" in its treatment of Uighurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang, a bipartisan commission of the U.S. Congress said in a report on Thursday.
The Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) said new evidence had emerged in the past year that "crimes against humanity - and possibly genocide - are occurring" in Xinjiang. It also accused China of harassing Uighurs in the United States.
China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as "vocational training centers" to stamp out extremism and give people new skills and which others have called concentration camps.
The United Nations says at least 1 million Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in Xinjiang. Faith leaders, activist groups and others have said crimes against humanity, including genocide, are taking place there.
Beijing denies the accusations and on Thursday its Washington embassy said the CECC was "obsessed with making up all sorts of lies to vilify China."
"The so-called 'genocide' is a rumor deliberately started by some anti-China forces and a farce to discredit China," an embassy spokesperson said.
The CECC report called for a formal U.S. "determination on whether atrocities are being committed" in Xinjiang, something required within 90 days of U.S. legislation passed on Dec. 27.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in his final days in office before President-elect Joe Biden succeeds President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, has already been weighing a determination. But given the current turmoil in Washington, officials have played down the possibility of an announcement before that.
CECC co-chair, Democratic Representative Jim McGovern, called China's actions to crush human rights in the past year "shocking and unprecedented" and urged Congress and the incoming Biden administration to hold Beijing accountable.    -REUTERS


